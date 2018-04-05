Azerbaijan to send protest to France over Artsakh Parliament Speaker’s visit

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in France will present a note of protest to the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France over the visit of Nagorno Karabakh’s Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghulyan, said Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Azeri meda report.

He emphasized that from now on, “Azerbaijan will act under the principle of reciprocity in relations with France.”

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) is paying a working visit to France.

A Friendship Declaration was signed between the city of Martuni in Artsakh Republic and Bourg-de-Péage city in Drôme department, France within the framework of the visit.