Azerbaijan to send protest to France over Artsakh Parliament Speaker’s visit

12:56, 05 Apr 2018
Off

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in France will present a note of protest to the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France over the visit of Nagorno Karabakh’s Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghulyan, said Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Azeri meda report.

He emphasized that from now on, “Azerbaijan will act under the principle of reciprocity in relations with France.”

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) is paying a working visit to France.

A Friendship Declaration was signed between the city of Martuni in Artsakh Republic and Bourg-de-Péage city in Drôme department, France within the framework of the visit.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia's President, Pope Francis meet in Vatican

14:42, 05 Apr 2018

Armen Sarkissian dismissed as Armenia's Ambassador to UK

11:34, 05 Apr 2018

Brazil's Lula must start prison term, Supreme Court rules

10:54, 05 Apr 2018

Mkhitaryan: I didn't think twice about joining Arsenal

10:36, 05 Apr 2018

Statue of St. Gregory of Narek a symbol of brotherhood, Armenia's Ambassador says

10:24, 05 Apr 2018

ANCA supporters stand strong with U.S. Senator Robert Menendez

10:14, 05 Apr 2018

Armenia a good example of broad opportunities of polycentric world - Defense Minister

18:33, 04 Apr 2018

Artsakh’s Martuni, French Bourg-de-Péage sign Friendship Declaration

18:28, 04 Apr 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins March Player of the Month & Goal of the Month awards

17:29, 04 Apr 2018

Armenia had 15 new cases at ECHR in 2017

16:59, 04 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's President, Pope Francis meet in Vatican

Armen Sarkissian dismissed as Armenia's Ambassador to UK

Brazil's Lula must start prison term, Supreme Court rules

Mkhitaryan: I didn't think twice about joining Arsenal

Statue of St. Gregory of Narek a symbol of brotherhood, Armenia's Ambassador says

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia