Brazil’s Lula must start prison term, Supreme Court rules

10:54, 05 Apr 2018
Off

Photo: AFP/GETTY

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be imprisoned while he appeals his corruption conviction, the country’s Supreme Court has ruled, the BBC reports.

He is facing 12 years in jail on charges of accepting a bribe but had asked to remain free during his appeal.

Lula claims the charges are politically motivated, and designed to prevent him from running in October’s presidential election.

Polls suggest he is the top candidate in the race.

The Supreme Court judges ruled against him by six to five after a marathon session, which ended in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia's President, Pope Francis meet in Vatican

14:42, 05 Apr 2018

Azerbaijan to send protest to France over Artsakh Parliament Speaker's visit

12:56, 05 Apr 2018

Armen Sarkissian dismissed as Armenia's Ambassador to UK

11:34, 05 Apr 2018

Mkhitaryan: I didn't think twice about joining Arsenal

10:36, 05 Apr 2018

Statue of St. Gregory of Narek a symbol of brotherhood, Armenia's Ambassador says

10:24, 05 Apr 2018

ANCA supporters stand strong with U.S. Senator Robert Menendez

10:14, 05 Apr 2018

Armenia a good example of broad opportunities of polycentric world - Defense Minister

18:33, 04 Apr 2018

Artsakh’s Martuni, French Bourg-de-Péage sign Friendship Declaration

18:28, 04 Apr 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins March Player of the Month & Goal of the Month awards

17:29, 04 Apr 2018

Armenia had 15 new cases at ECHR in 2017

16:59, 04 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's President, Pope Francis meet in Vatican

Azerbaijan to send protest to France over Artsakh Parliament Speaker's visit

Armen Sarkissian dismissed as Armenia's Ambassador to UK

Mkhitaryan: I didn't think twice about joining Arsenal

Statue of St. Gregory of Narek a symbol of brotherhood, Armenia's Ambassador says

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia