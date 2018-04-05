Brazil’s Lula must start prison term, Supreme Court rules

Photo: AFP/GETTY

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be imprisoned while he appeals his corruption conviction, the country’s Supreme Court has ruled, the BBC reports.

He is facing 12 years in jail on charges of accepting a bribe but had asked to remain free during his appeal.

Lula claims the charges are politically motivated, and designed to prevent him from running in October’s presidential election.

Polls suggest he is the top candidate in the race.

The Supreme Court judges ruled against him by six to five after a marathon session, which ended in the early hours of Thursday morning.