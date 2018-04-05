Canadian Minister statement on Genocide Remembrance Month

16:21, 05 Apr 2018
Off

Horizon Weekly – Minister of Canadian Heritage Melanie Joly has issued a statement on Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month. The statement reads:

“Humanity has witnessed many genocides, including the Holocaust, the Rwandan genocide, the Holodomor, the Armenian genocide, the Srebrenica massacre and the genocide of Yazidis. Canada has welcomed survivors of these atrocities and the descendants of those who perished.

We have a duty to remember. Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month is an opportunity to reflect on these tragedies and learn from them to prevent them from happening again.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister responsible for Multiculturalism, I encourage Canadians to take this time to remember those who suffered and those who lost their lives to genocide, and to commit to protecting human rights and dignity everywhere, including for those of minority groups.”

Three years ago, April was designated as Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month.

Comments

Recent News

New report details Germany's role in Armenian Genocide

22:12, 05 Apr 2018

His Holiness Aram I meets with Pope, highlights Christian-Muslim dialogue

19:46, 05 Apr 2018

Yulia Skripal 'getting stronger daily'

18:45, 05 Apr 2018

Lithuanian government okays Armenia-EU Agreement

17:21, 05 Apr 2018

Four people killed in university shooting in Turkey’s Eskisehir

17:15, 05 Apr 2018

St. Gregory of Narek statue unveiled in Vatican Gardens - Video

15:13, 05 Apr 2018

Armenia's President, Pope Francis meet in the Vatican

14:42, 05 Apr 2018

Azerbaijan to send protest to France over Artsakh Parliament Speaker's visit

12:56, 05 Apr 2018

Armen Sarkissian dismissed as Armenia's Ambassador to UK

11:34, 05 Apr 2018

Brazil's Lula must start prison term, Supreme Court rules

10:54, 05 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

New report details Germany's role in Armenian Genocide

His Holiness Aram I meets with Pope, highlights Christian-Muslim dialogue

Yulia Skripal 'getting stronger daily'

Lithuanian government okays Armenia-EU Agreement

Four people killed in university shooting in Turkey’s Eskisehir

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia