Canadian Minister statement on Genocide Remembrance Month

Horizon Weekly – Minister of Canadian Heritage Melanie Joly has issued a statement on Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month. The statement reads:

“Humanity has witnessed many genocides, including the Holocaust, the Rwandan genocide, the Holodomor, the Armenian genocide, the Srebrenica massacre and the genocide of Yazidis. Canada has welcomed survivors of these atrocities and the descendants of those who perished.

We have a duty to remember. Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month is an opportunity to reflect on these tragedies and learn from them to prevent them from happening again.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister responsible for Multiculturalism, I encourage Canadians to take this time to remember those who suffered and those who lost their lives to genocide, and to commit to protecting human rights and dignity everywhere, including for those of minority groups.”