Lithuanian government okays Armenia-EU Agreement

The government of Lithuania has approved the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced partnership Agreement (CEPA), Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a Twitter post.
The agreement will now be forwarded to the Lithuanian Seimas for ratification.
