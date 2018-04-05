Mkhitaryan: I didn’t think twice about joining Arsenal

10:36, 05 Apr 2018
Off

Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reveals that he didn’t need to think twice about relocating to north London, because he was keen to be part of an attack-minded Gunners team.

Speaking exclusively in the May 2018 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, Mkhitaryan said: “When I heard I could swap Man United for Arsenal, I said, ‘Yes, I want to do that’, I didn’t think twice. It’s important for me to play in an offensive team.

“I couldn’t have imagined a better start. I’d missed playing offensively. I joined Arsenal because Wenger wanted me, not because he wanted to replace Sanchez. We are different players and characters, with different abilities and skills, so I’ll try my best to do everything for the club.”

The Gunners are now 13 points shy of the Premier League’s top four places, meaning they must win the Europa League in this campaign to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Mkhitaryan’s first Arsenal goal helped see off Milan in the last 16 and set up a quarter-final with CSKA Moscow, and the Armenian says he is focused on adding more trophies to the Gunners’ cabinet.

“I want to write my name into Arsenal’s history and have my name as a legend here,” says the midfielder. “I want to score goals, make assists and win trophies to make the fans happy.”

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has won Arsenal’s Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for March.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia's President, Pope Francis meet in Vatican

14:42, 05 Apr 2018

Azerbaijan to send protest to France over Artsakh Parliament Speaker's visit

12:56, 05 Apr 2018

Armen Sarkissian dismissed as Armenia's Ambassador to UK

11:34, 05 Apr 2018

Brazil's Lula must start prison term, Supreme Court rules

10:54, 05 Apr 2018

Statue of St. Gregory of Narek a symbol of brotherhood, Armenia's Ambassador says

10:24, 05 Apr 2018

ANCA supporters stand strong with U.S. Senator Robert Menendez

10:14, 05 Apr 2018

Armenia a good example of broad opportunities of polycentric world - Defense Minister

18:33, 04 Apr 2018

Artsakh’s Martuni, French Bourg-de-Péage sign Friendship Declaration

18:28, 04 Apr 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins March Player of the Month & Goal of the Month awards

17:29, 04 Apr 2018

Armenia had 15 new cases at ECHR in 2017

16:59, 04 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's President, Pope Francis meet in Vatican

Azerbaijan to send protest to France over Artsakh Parliament Speaker's visit

Armen Sarkissian dismissed as Armenia's Ambassador to UK

Brazil's Lula must start prison term, Supreme Court rules

Statue of St. Gregory of Narek a symbol of brotherhood, Armenia's Ambassador says

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia