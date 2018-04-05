Mkhitaryan: I didn’t think twice about joining Arsenal

Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reveals that he didn’t need to think twice about relocating to north London, because he was keen to be part of an attack-minded Gunners team.

Speaking exclusively in the May 2018 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, Mkhitaryan said: “When I heard I could swap Man United for Arsenal, I said, ‘Yes, I want to do that’, I didn’t think twice. It’s important for me to play in an offensive team.

“I couldn’t have imagined a better start. I’d missed playing offensively. I joined Arsenal because Wenger wanted me, not because he wanted to replace Sanchez. We are different players and characters, with different abilities and skills, so I’ll try my best to do everything for the club.”

The Gunners are now 13 points shy of the Premier League’s top four places, meaning they must win the Europa League in this campaign to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Mkhitaryan’s first Arsenal goal helped see off Milan in the last 16 and set up a quarter-final with CSKA Moscow, and the Armenian says he is focused on adding more trophies to the Gunners’ cabinet.

“I want to write my name into Arsenal’s history and have my name as a legend here,” says the midfielder. “I want to score goals, make assists and win trophies to make the fans happy.”

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has won Arsenal’s Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for March.