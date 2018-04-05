President meets with the Lieutenant of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta

21:16, 05 Apr 2018
President Serzh Sargsyan met with Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, Lieutenant of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta.

Thanking the Sovereign Order of Malta for the warm welcome shown to his delegation, the President of Armenia evoked fond memories of Grand Master’s first-ever visit to Armenia, which President Sargsyan considered to be a landmark event in the annals of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the Maltese Order. As the President pointed out, it paved the way for the furtherance and expansion of bilateral cooperation which evolves in the spirit of friendship.

The President of the Republic of Armenia and the Lieutenant of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta concurred in the fact that the relations between Armenia and the Sovereign Order of Malta boast huge development potential and expressed confidence that with continued high dynamics of dialogue the sides might make a better use of existing potentialities. Mindful of developing multifaceted relations, the interlocutors highly valued the agreement which was signed earlier today.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Armenia signed in the Book of Honorary Guests of the Sovereign Order of Malta: “It is a great honor for me to be hosted at the Rome Masters Palace of the ancient spiritual order. I am grateful for today’s warm and friendly welcome. Our deeply-rooted bonds are marked by mutual respect and support in many ways.

I am confident that we will continue to strengthen and enrich the relationships between the Republic of Armenia and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta in the same spirit for the benefit of all of us.

I wish the Order’s leaders, members, and thousands of volunteers every success in their historic mission aimed at promoting faith and assisting those in need around the world,” Serzh Sargsyan mentioned.

In honor of the President of Armenia and his delegation, the Lieutenant of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta hosted an official dinner, during which Serzh Sargsyan and Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto exchanged toasts, touching upon the historical affinities and friendship between the Armenians and the Maltese Order.

Earlier today a cooperation agreement was signed between the Republic of Armenia and the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta.

