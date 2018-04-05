St. Gregory of Narek statue unveiled in Vatican Gardens – Video

The statue of 10th century Armenian monk Gregory of Narek was unveiled today at the Vatican Gardens. Pope Francis and Armenian Patriarchs blessed the bronze statue.

Attending the event were Pope Francis, Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan, Catholcicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I.

St Gregory of Narek is recognized as a Saint in both the Catholic Church and in the Armenian Apostolic Church. His legacy lives on through this ecumenical effort which is centered on him. In an interview with Vatican News, Mikayel Minasyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Holy See, described St Gregory of Narek as a symbol of brotherhood and a bridge between the two Churches and for all Christians, “above all those of the Middle East”. Gregory of Narek was a 10th century Armenian monk, poet, and mystical writer and composer. His most well-known literary work is a book of prayers, known as the “Book of Lamentations”. It is considered a masterpiece of Armenian literature. St Gregory himself defined the work as an “encyclopedia of prayer for all nations”. He voiced hope that his book would provide guidance in prayer for people of all walks of life in order to reach God.

Today’s occasion is the high point of an ecumenical journey between the Catholic Church and the Armenian Apostolic Church, Vatican News said.

For the first time in history, all three Armenian Church leaders are gathered together with the Roman Pontiff. It is something that Pope Francis prayed for in 2015.

“Through the redemptive power of Christ’s sacrifice, may the blood which has been shed bring about the miracle of the full unity of his disciples. In particular, may it strengthen the bonds of fraternal friendship which already unite the Catholic Church and the Armenian Apostolic Church.”

The ground for today’s ceremony was laid by Pope Francis on 12 April 2015 when he celebrated Mass in St Peter’s marking the centenary of the genocide of a million and a half Armenians whom the Pope referred to as martyrs. “A century has passed since that horrific massacre which was a true martyrdom of your people, in which many innocent people died as confessors and martyrs for the name of Christ,” Pope Francis said on that occasion.

During that same liturgy, Pope Francis elevated St Gregory of Narek to the dignity of Doctor of the Universal Church. The Pope characterized St Gregory as a monk who “knew how to express the sentiments of your people more than anyone,” and who, as “an extraordinary interpreter of the human soul, offers words which are prophetic for us.”

Later in June 2016, he visited Armenia. Calling the genocide “the first of the deplorable series of catastrophes of the past century,” Pope Francis praised the faith of the Armenian people, “who, illuminated by the light of the Gospel, even at the most tragic moments of their history, have always found in the cross and resurrection of Christ the strength to rise again and take up their journey anew with dignity.”

A copy of the same statue is currently in production and will be placed in the gardens of the Cathedral of Etchmiadzin where an inauguration ceremony will be held at the end of 2018. The Cathedral of Etchmiadzin is the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and is considered by scholars to be the oldest Cathedral build in ancient Armenia, and is among one of the oldest Cathedrals in the world.