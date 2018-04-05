Yulia Skripal ‘getting stronger daily’

18:45, 05 Apr 2018
Off

UK police have issued a statement on behalf of Sergei Skripal’s daughter, the first since the pair were poisoned by a nerve agent in March, the BBC reports.

The statement quoted Yulia Skripal as saying her “strength is growing daily”.

The news came hours after Russia TV aired a recording of an alleged phone conversation, which it says took place between Ms Skripal and her cousin.

Ms Skripal, 33, and her father are in hospital in Salisbury, southern England, where the attack took place.

Mr Skripal, 66, remains critically ill but stable.

The UK government has accused Russia of being behind the 4 March attack, but Russia’s ambassador in the UK said Moscow had no nerve agent stockpile.

The incident has sparked an international diplomatic crisis.

