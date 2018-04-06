Italy’s President to visit Armenia later this year

On a visit to Italy, Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan had a meeting with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella.

Mr. Mattarella expressed gratitude to President Sargsyan for his support to the development and reinforcement of Armenian-Italian relations in all domains – political, economic and cultural.

The Italian President noted that Armenia and the South Caucasus in general are of strategic importance to his country. Sergio Mattarella revealed plans to visit Armenia later this year (probably in June) to further reinforce the Armenian-Italian friendship, which, he said, will give new impetus to the deepening of relations.

The parties also referred to Armenia-EU relations and the signing of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Cooperation Agreement. The Italian President said Armenia plays a leading role as a bridge of communication and is a vivid example of how the East and the West exist as one whole.

He said Armenia is also a good message of how the cooperation can benefit all and added that Armenia can open an access to EAEU countries.

During the meeting reference was made to the process of peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict. Emphasizing that Armenia supports the priorities of the Italian Chairmanship of the OSCE and Italy’s balanced stance on conflict settlement.