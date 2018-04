Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Sunday’s Premier League match against Southampton with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old Armenia international limped off after 61 minutes during Arsenal’s 4-1 home win over CSKA Moscow in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.

“Mkhitaryan has a knee problem,” Wenger told reporters. “We don’t know how bad it is. He will certainly be out for Sunday.”