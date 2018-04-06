South Korea’s ex-leader guilty of abusing power

Photo: AFP

South Korea’s former President Park Geun-hye has been found guilty of abuse of power and coercion, in a court verdict being broadcast live, the BBC reports.

She faces 18 corruption-related charges. The verdict is still being read out and the final sentence is expected to be delivered within hours.

It is the culmination of a scandal which rocked South Korea, fuelling rage against political and business elites.

Ms Park, who denies wrongdoing, faces up to 30 years in jail and hefty fines.

The former leader was not in court on Friday for the verdict. She has boycotted her trial hearings and has previously accused the courts of being biased against her.

In a unprecedented move authorities allowed Friday’s verdict to be broadcast live, citing extraordinary public interest in the case.