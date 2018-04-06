William Saroyan’s bike to be showcased in Yerevan

14:58, 06 Apr 2018
American Armenian writer William Saroyan’s bike, as well as his self-portrait, sketches and photos from My Heart’s in the Highlands performance will be showcased at “Grand Hotel Yerevan” as part of the “Yerevan Hotel Residents” project that kicks off today.

The exhibition will be the first in the series initiated by the Literature and Art Museum after Yeghishe Charent that will continue through the end of the current year.

Each exhibition will be dedicated to outstanding visitors of the hotel, including Yeghishe Charents, Avetik Isahakyan, Panos Terlemezian, Gurgen Mahari, Sergei Parajanov and others.

The hotel was the first public building in Yerevan. Built in 1928, the hotel hosted a number of prominent guests such as Armenian artist Georgi Yakulov, Russian writer Andrei Bely, American Armenian writer William Saroyan, French explorer Jean Yves Cousteau and many others.

