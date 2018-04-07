Canada junior hockey team bus crash kills 14

17:12, 07 Apr 2018
A crash involving a bus carrying a junior ice hockey team has killed at least 14 people and critically injured three others in Saskatchewan, Canada, the BBC reports.

The Humboldt Broncos team, which has members aged between 16 and 21, were en route to a play-off game when their bus collided with a lorry on a rural road.

The identities of the dead have not yet been released by officials.

Tributes have been paid across Canada, including by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who tweeted his condolences.

“I cannot imagine what these parents are going through,” he wrote.

