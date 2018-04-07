Congratulatory message by President Serzh Sargsyan on Motherhood and Beauty Day

14:58, 07 Apr 2018
Dear women,

I congratulate you on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day. I wish you all the best. Let this bright spring holiday become a fresh start for your success.

Motherhood has always been sacred in the perceptions of our nation, and we can see that the tradition continues today. I am convinced that this will be the case in the future.

Ever since the Avarayr, Armenians have fought for our greatest values – family, motherland and faith. For hundreds of years, the same formula has been at the heart of our challenges: protecting our mothers, sisters and brides means protecting homeland and faith.

As a sign of respect and reverence, today we bow our heads to our soldiers’ mothers who give birth and bring up lion’s whelps. We also express gratitude to our mothers, sisters and women for the significant role they play in promoting progress and development in our country.

Dear women, reiterating my congratulations on Motherhood and Beauty Day, I wish you family warmth, children worthy of pride, happiness and peaceful skies.

