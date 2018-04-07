Danny Tarkanian blames gun control for Armenian Genocide

21:07, 07 Apr 2018
Off
Photo: Getty Images

 

Danny Tarkanian said Armenians could have repelled the Turks with guns.

Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian suggested in a recent interview that the Armenian genocide could have been prevented had the Ottoman Empire not robbed Armenians of their guns, the Huffington Post reports.

Tarkanian addressed the issue of gun control during a March 27 radio interview with Wayne Allyn Root.

“I happen to understand that the first thing Hitler did before he herded the Jews into concentration camps to kill them was he passed, I believe in ’38, a law that said no Jew could own a gun,” Root said. “In the end you’re powerless and defenseless if you have no gun.”

Tarkanian, a perennial Republican candidate and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, said the Holocaust was an example of “history repeating itself,” and pointed to the Armenian genocide.

“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Tarkanian said. “They came and they killed 1.5 million of the 2 million that were there because they had no way to defend themselves.”

Root agreed, and claimed that despots like Russia’s Joseph Stalin and Cambodia’s Pol Pot “always take the guns first.”

Comments

Recent News

Canada junior hockey team bus crash kills 14

17:12, 07 Apr 2018

Congratulatory message by President Serzh Sargsyan on Motherhood and Beauty Day

14:58, 07 Apr 2018

Artsakh Permanent Representative to the U.S. addresses an event at Yale University

18:55, 06 Apr 2018

Italy's President to visit Armenia later this year

17:40, 06 Apr 2018

Russia seeks to block Telegram messaging app

16:38, 06 Apr 2018

William Saroyan's bike to be showcased in Yerevan

14:58, 06 Apr 2018

Artur Petrosyan quits as Armenia head coach

13:41, 06 Apr 2018

Transcaucasian Trail: British traveler creating 3,000-kilometer hiking route crisscrossing Armenia and Georgia

12:43, 06 Apr 2018

South Korea's ex-leader guilty of abusing power

11:05, 06 Apr 2018

Chamlian students rally support for MCC STEM education grant for Armenia

10:48, 06 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Canada junior hockey team bus crash kills 14

Congratulatory message by President Serzh Sargsyan on Motherhood and Beauty Day

Artsakh Permanent Representative to the U.S. addresses an event at Yale University

Italy's President to visit Armenia later this year

Russia seeks to block Telegram messaging app

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia