Republican Party to nominate Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister

19:13, 09 Apr 2018
Off

Armenia’s ruling Republican Party is set to nominate ex-President Serzh Sargsyan to be Prime Minister, acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said Monday.

“Taking into consideration the recent achievements of the current configuration of the government, we have decided to keep the existing configuration. i.e. nominate Serzh Sargsyan as the first person,” Karen Karapetyan said.

Karen Karapetyan discussed the issue with Serzh Sargsyan at a meeting on Saturday. Reference was made to the new Constitution and the new governance system, he said. 

