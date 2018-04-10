Artsakh’s Foreign Minister meets HALO Trust Program Manager

19:21, 10 Apr 2018
Off

On April 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received the Artsakh Program Manager of The HALO Trust international NGO, Michael Newton.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the social security of the family members of the The HALO Trust deceased staffers, and those injured as a result of the March 29, 2018 mine explosion in the Martakert region of Republic of Artsakh. Michael Newton briefed on the course of the organization’s investigation into the incident.

Michael Newton once more expressed his gratitude to the Government of Artsakh for the prompt assistance rendered to the organization, as well as personally to the Foreign Minister, Masis Mayilian, for visiting The HALO Trust Office with the Director of the State Emergency Service, Karen Sargsyan, and for the moral support provided on behalf of the authorities of Artsakh.

Masis Mayilian reiterated the readiness of the Artsakh authorities to continue supporting the activities of The HALO Trust in the Republic.

