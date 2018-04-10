CNN to air “Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown” episode on Armenia May 20

17:03, 10 Apr 2018
Off

The CNN will air an episode of the “Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown” tracking American food icon Anthony Bourdain’s trip to Armenia and Artsakh on May 20.

Bourdain takes a wide-angle look at the culture and history of this country with guides musician of Armenian descent Serj Tankian (System of a Down), and historian/Armenian resident Richard Giragosian, the CNN said as it announced the start of the Season 11 of the top-rated Emmy and Peabody award-winning CNN Original Series.

Breaking bread with Tankian at the restaurant Dolmama in Yerevan, during dinners with locals, the host explores the native and diaspora Armenian populations’ survival and achievements against the odds.

Described by The New Yorker as a “swaggering chef,” Bourdain has built an empire around food, which started with his New York Times best-selling book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly (2000).

Today, he is well-known as a TV personality, and has starred in shows on Food Network and his Travel Channel show “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations,” which saw Bourdain travel to unexpected locations, indulging in region’s the local culinary traditions.

In “Parts Unknown,” Bourdain travels the world uncovering lesser known places and exploring cultures and cuisine. The show has won five Emmy Awards, as well as a 2013 Peabody Award.

