“Intent to Destroy” screened in the US to sold out crowd

Massis Post – The Armenian Council of America (ACA) hosted a private screening of the documentary titled “Intent to Destroy: Death, Denial and Depiction” to a sold-out crowd at the United Artist Theater on April 8, 2018.

Krikor Moloyan, ACA Board Member gave a brief introduction on the organization’s activities, programs and upcoming events, including a Genocide commemoration event at 7 pm on April 22 at Memorial Park in Pasadena. Moloyan thanked those in attendance including Glendale Unified School Board Member Shant Sahakian, several community leaders, activists and youth.

By intertwining three separate threads – the modern day production of The Promise, the history of the Genocide, and the century of international repression – Intent To Destroy coalesces to provide a comprehensive view on the atrocities of 1915 to 1923 and their resounding aftermath right up to the present day.

Pulling back the curtain on Genocide censorship in Hollywood due to U.S. government pressure to appease a so called strategic ally, ‘Intent To Destroy’ embeds with a historic feature production as a springboard to explore the violent history of the Armenian Genocide and legacy of Turkish suppression and denial over the past century.

Intent to Destroy is directed by Academy Award nominated director Joe Berlinger, featuring Shohreh Aghdashloo, Atom Egoyan, Terry George, Taner Akçam, Serj Tankian, Peter Balakian, Carla Gharapedian, and Eric Bogosian among others.