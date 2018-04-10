National Assembly to discuss Prime Minister’s election on April 17

14:55, 10 Apr 2018
The issue of Prime Minister’s election will be discussed on April 17, in line with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia on the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly.

The Parliament will convene a special sitting, Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan declared.

The Armenian Government resigned on April 9 after Armen Sarkissian was sworn in as the country’s new President.

In accordance with Article 212 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan submitted the government’s resignation to President Armen Sarkissian.

The Cabinet members will keep their offices until a new government is formed.

According to the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, the factions of the National Assembly are now entitled to nominate candidates for Prime Minister within a period of seven days.

The National Assembly shall elect the Prime Minister by majority of votes of the total number of Deputies.

The election of the Prime Minister shall be held by roll-call voting.

The President of the Republic shall immediately appoint as Prime Minister the candidate elected by the National Assembly.

The government shall be formed within a period of fifteen days following appointment of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister shall, within a period of five days following his or her appointment, propose to the President of the Republic candidates for Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers.

Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said Monday that the ruling Republican Party would nominate Serzh Sargsyan for the post to keep the “current configuration of the government.”

