Skripal’s daughter discharged from hospital

Yulia Skripal, the poisoned daughter of Russian ex-spy Sergei, has been discharged from hospital, the BBC reports.

The 33-year-old was released from Salisbury District Hospital on Monday and taken to a secure location.

The hospital said: “This is not the end of her treatment but marks a significant milestone.”

Her 66-year-old father remains in hospital and is “recovering more slowly than Yulia”.

The pair were taken to hospital on 4 March after being exposed to the toxic nerve agent Novichok.

The father and daughter were found slumped on a park bench in the centre of Salisbury.