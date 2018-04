Vardan Minasyan has been appointed as Armenia head coach, Press Service of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) informs.

Minasyan’s candidacy was proposed by FFA President Ruben Hayrapetyan and was unanimously approved by the Executive Board.

Armen Gyulbudaghyan will head the youth team.

Vardan Minasyan headed the national team, between 2009 and 2013.