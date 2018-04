A total of 181 people have been killed after an Algerian military plane crashed near the country’s capital, Sky News reports.

The cause was unclear and an investigation has been launched, the country’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Mohammed Achour, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency, said earlier: “There are more than 100 deaths. We can’t say exact how many at this point.”

Emergency services later said the death toll had risen to 181.

The jet came down in farmland close to Boufarik airport near Algiers and emergency services have been sent to the crash site.