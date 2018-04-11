Armenia’s President offers condolences over deadly plane crash in Algeria

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has offered condolences to his Algerian counterpart Abdelaziz Bouteflika over the crash of a military plane near Boufarik airport, which left over 250 killed.

President Sarkissian expressed sincere condolences and support to the relatives of the victims.

At least 257 people have died after a military plane crashed in northern Algeria, the defence ministry says.

The incident happened shortly after the aircraft took off from Boufarik military airport near the capital Algiers in the morning.

Most of the dead are army personnel and their families, according to the defense ministry. Ten crew members were also killed.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.