Armenia’s ruling party to nominate Serzh Sargsyan for Prime Minister

22:06, 11 Apr 2018
Off

The Republican Party of Armenia will nominate ex-President Serzh Sargsyan for Prime Minister.

The decision was made at the sitting of the Executive Board, Republican Party Spokesman Edward Sharmazanov told reporters following the meeting.

“The nomination will be officially submitted on Saturday and the vote will take place on Monday,” he added.

Sharmazanov added that the candidacies of Deputy Prime Ministers has not been discussed yet.

The Spokesman said the results of Serzh Sargsyan’s 10-year activity were discussed at the sitting.

“Although full of challenges, the decade has been a period of state-building and reinforcement of security. It’s hard to assess Mr. Sargsyan’s contribution to security building,” Sharmazanov stated.

He added that “there have been shortcomings, as well, but obviously the period between 2008 and 2028 has been different in terms of democratic development, security building, protection of human rights, reinforcement of foreign policy and the right of the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination.”

