Artsakh to host economic forum in the fall

On 11 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convoked a working consultation to discuss issues related to the program of holding economic forum planned in Artsakh this autumn with the participation of Lebanese Armenian entrepreneurial circles as well as the cooperation between the Armenian community of Lebanon and Artsakh in educational and humanitarian spheres.

Artsakh Republic permanent representative to Lebanon and Middle East Karo Kebabjyan delivered a corresponding report.

The President gave instructions to the heads of the concerned bodies towards the implementation of the planned activities.

State minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials partook in the consultation.