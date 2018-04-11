Artsakh to host economic forum in the fall

12:54, 11 Apr 2018
Off

On 11 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convoked a working consultation to discuss issues related to the program of holding economic forum planned in Artsakh this autumn with the participation of Lebanese Armenian entrepreneurial circles as well as the cooperation between the Armenian community of Lebanon and Artsakh in educational and humanitarian spheres.

Artsakh Republic permanent representative to Lebanon and Middle East Karo Kebabjyan delivered a corresponding report.

The President gave instructions to the heads of the concerned bodies towards the implementation of the planned activities.

State minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials partook in the consultation.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia’s ruling party to nominate Serzh Sargsyan for Prime Minister

22:06, 11 Apr 2018

Luxembourg-based firm mulls opening data center in Armenia

18:58, 11 Apr 2018

Caucasian leopard captured by trap cameras in Armenia

18:24, 11 Apr 2018

Armenia's President offers condolences over deadly plane crash in Algeria

17:44, 11 Apr 2018

Trump warns Russia on Syria missile threat

16:10, 11 Apr 2018

Freedom House classifies Armenia as "semi-authoritarian regime"

16:00, 11 Apr 2018

181 killed in Algerian military plane crash

14:54, 11 Apr 2018

WHO demands access to Syria 'chemical attack site'

14:36, 11 Apr 2018

Six dead in helicopter crash in Russia's Far East

13:11, 11 Apr 2018

EU to give consent to Armenia Agreement in mid-May

12:10, 11 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia’s ruling party to nominate Serzh Sargsyan for Prime Minister

Luxembourg-based firm mulls opening data center in Armenia

Caucasian leopard captured by trap cameras in Armenia

Armenia's President offers condolences over deadly plane crash in Algeria

Trump warns Russia on Syria missile threat

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia