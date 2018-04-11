Caucasian leopard captured by trap cameras in Armenia

For the first time in history a video of a Caucasian leopard has been captured by trap cameras of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Khosrov Forest State Reserve of Armenia.

Since 2002 the Armenian Ministry of Nature Protection and the World Wildlife Fund have been implementing the program of protection of the Caucasian leopard (Panthera pardus ciscaucasica) in Armenia.

The program aims to increase the population of the Caucasian leopard, which is on the verge of disappearance, as well as the species the leopard hunts for – the Bezoar goat, the Armenian muffle and others.