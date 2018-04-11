LA County Board of Supervisors commemorates Armenian Genocide

On April 10, the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was commemorated during the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting in the Board Hearing Room at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration.

Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis held a special presentation recognizing the Day of Remembrance for the Armenian Genocide.

“Today, we commemorate the day of remembrance for the victims and survivors of the Armenian genocide of 1915-1923. 1.5 million people were brutally killed in the genocide creating a ripple effect that has left to lasting wounds,” said Supervisor Barger. “Families were torn apart and generations were lost. Nevertheless, the Armenian people have proven their resilience through their endurance and contributions to our county, state, and to this nation.”

“Presentations such as these serve as a somber recognition of the past and provide a platform for discussion. I’m so proud that while serving in the state senate, congress and even in the administration that we were steadfast in supporting the Armenian Genocide,” stated Supervisor Solis. “It is our responsibility to shed light on it, to study it, and to encourage discourse. In this way those who come after us, could learn from atrocities and hopefully not have history repeat itself again.”

In addition to the remarks by the supervisors, the presentation featured a duduk performance and special remarks by Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, Very Reverend Father Muron Aznikian of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America, Father Armenag Bedrossian of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Armenian Catholic Church in Los Angeles, and Consul Armella Shakaryan of Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles were also invited to deliver remarks in honor of the 1.5 million that perished during the genocide.

Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan, Councilmembers Vartan Gharpetian and Ara Najarian, as well as other representatives of Armenian community organizations including the ANCA-WR were in attendance.

The LA County Board of Supervisors has recognized the month of April as Armenian History Month and are also honoring community leaders for their contributions to the Armenian community.

Dean Cain and Montel Williams will be honored on May 1, at the last of the five hearings constituting Armenian History Month, for their contribution to Armenian Genocide awareness and their film Architects of Denial.