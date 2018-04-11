Luxembourg-based firm mulls opening data center in Armenia

Strasbourg-based modular data center provider Etix Everywhere is interested in launching a data center in Armenia.

Armenia’s Acting Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosayn discussed the issue at a meeting with an Etix Everywhere delegation led by international business development specialist Muhamad Eghtedari.

Eghtedari said that the firm which implements programs in a number of countries, is interested in Armenia’s IT sector and is willing to build a data center in the country.

Vahan Martiroyan welcomed the idea and pledged willingness to provide necessary support to the company.

He briefed the guest on the potential of the Armenian IT professionals and voiced hope that the firm would study the market and come up with the idea to create a research laboratory, as well.

The parties agreed to hold further discussions on the perspectives of joint projects.