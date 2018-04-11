Roman Armenia: New book traces history of Armenian Genocide

Author Michael Boyajian’s latest book is dedicated to his wife, Jeri Wagner, and the 1.5 million Armenians who perished in the genocide, including his great-grandfather, Garabed Kulhanjian, Poughkeepsie Journal reports.

“Roman Armenia: A Study In Survival” is about Armenia’s 500-year history for survival with the Roman Empire. The Fishkill resident, a retired attorney and former human rights judge, said the period in history is not one that has been broadly investigated.

The author of “Green Enchantments: A Catskill Outdoor Guide and Collected Essays” and a co-author of “The People’s Victory,” Boyajian and his wife travel the world to study ancient history.

He said the book is his “gift to the Armenian people,” and that all royalties from its sale go to Saint Vartan Armenian Cathedral in New York City.