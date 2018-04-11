Six dead in helicopter crash in Russia’s Far East

13:11, 11 Apr 2018
Off
Photo: Valery Sharifulin/TASS

 

Six crew members were killed in a helicopter crash in the Russian city of Khabarovs, TASS reports, quoting the Far Eastern transport investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee.

A criminal case has been launched into the violation of air transport safety rules.

“The investigation looks into three major versions of the accident: weather conditions, technical malfunction or pilot error,” the department said in a statement.

According to the statement, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Vostok air carrier crashed on the Vyborgskaya street in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk at about 11:00 local time (4:00 Moscow time) while on a training flight.

