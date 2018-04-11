Trump warns Russia on Syria missile threat

Photo: AP

US President Donald Trump has tweeted that Russia should “get ready” for missiles to be fired into Syria, in response to an alleged chemical attack at the weekend.

In his tweet, Mr Trump called Mr Assad a “gas killing animal.”

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

On Saturday, Syrian opposition activists, rescue workers and medics said the rebel-held town of Douma in the Eastern Ghouta region had been attacked by government forces using bombs filled with toxic chemicals.

President Bashar al-Assad’s government denies being behind any chemical attack.

In a separate tweet, Mr Trump said relations with Russia are “worse than ever.”

Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018