Aliyev wins fifth term with 86 percent of the vote

12:50, 12 Apr 2018
Off

Azerbaijan strongman Ilham Aliyev secured a fourth consecutive term with 86 percent of the vote in a snap election boycotted by the main opposition parties, final results showed Thursday, AFP reported.

Aliyev, who has been in power for 15 years, addressed the nation on Wednesday evening, thanking Azerbaijanis for “support and trust”.

The Central Election Commission put the turnout at 74.5 percent.

The main opposition parties boycotted the vote, calling the elections a sham and accusing the authorities of electoral fraud.

They also condemned Aliyev’s surprise – and unexplained – decision to hold the election six months ahead of schedule, saying it was aimed at shortening the campaign period and hampering efforts to stop vote-rigging.

Comments

Recent News

Azerbaijan election lacked genuine competition in an environment of curtailed rights and freedoms - observers

17:42, 12 Apr 2018

Macron says 'has Syria chemical attack proof'

17:10, 12 Apr 2018

Armenia drops to 98th in FIFA World Ranking

14:41, 12 Apr 2018

Kayseri's Armenians Speak: Hrant Dink Foundation publishes new book

13:38, 12 Apr 2018

Armenian Assembly discusses key issues with Senate Democratic leader

11:50, 12 Apr 2018

ANCA strengthens ties with Co-Chair of Congressional Caucus on Religious Minorities in the Middle East

11:12, 12 Apr 2018

Four Armenians to receive 2018 Ellis Island Medal of Honor

10:58, 12 Apr 2018

US weighs military response over Syria

10:42, 12 Apr 2018

Orange County Board of Supervisors commemorates Armenian Genocide

10:38, 12 Apr 2018

U.S. lawmakers urged to press Trump to properly commemorate Armenian Genocide

10:31, 12 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Azerbaijan election lacked genuine competition in an environment of curtailed rights and freedoms - observers

Macron says 'has Syria chemical attack proof'

Armenia drops to 98th in FIFA World Ranking

Kayseri's Armenians Speak: Hrant Dink Foundation publishes new book

Armenian Assembly discusses key issues with Senate Democratic leader

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia