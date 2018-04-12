Armenian Assembly discusses key issues with Senate Democratic leader

11:50, 12 Apr 2018
In the lead up to the April 24th commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) Board of Trustees Co-Chair Van Krikorian met with Senate Democratic Leader Charles “Chuck” Schumer (D-NY), along with Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny and Grassroots and Development Associate Mariam Khaloyan. They highlighted the importance of U.S. affirmation of the Armenian Genocide, as well as the need to redouble efforts to protect Christian, Kurdish, and other groups at risk in the Middle East.

“Senator Schumer has been a leading light for applying the lessons of the Armenian Genocide and a strong U.S.-Armenia and Artsakh relationship,” Assembly Co-Chair Krikorian stated. “Over the decades, Turkey, and more recently Azerbaijan, have used surreptitious influence to prevent U.S. affirmation of the Armenian Genocide. Senator Schumer has been an inspiring champion against such efforts and for U.S. interests including the integrity of the U.S. record since he began serving as a congressman in 1981.”

During the 2015 Centennial Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, he stated: “I stand with you in making sure the deniers are not given any place under the sun.” And in announcing he was again co-sponsoring an Armenian Genocide Resolution last year, Senator Schumer made clear that: “All countries should recognize the horrific genocide that occurred 102 years ago to the Armenian people.” He continued: “It is my sacred duty to speak out against the terrors of the past and for those who cannot speak of it themselves and that’s why I am a proud co-sponsor of this Senate resolution. I stand with the worldwide Armenian community in labeling the atrocities against the Armenian people as genocide.”

In addition to his tireless efforts in Washington, Senator Schumer has also attended and offered remarks each and every year at the annual Armenian Genocide commemoration sponsored by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan at Times Square in New York City.

