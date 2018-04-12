Azerbaijan election lacked genuine competition in an environment of curtailed rights and freedoms – observers

17:42, 12 Apr 2018
Off

The early presidential election in Azerbaijan took place within a restrictive political environment and under laws that curtail fundamental rights and freedoms, which are prerequisites for genuine democratic elections. Against this backdrop and in the absence of pluralism, including in the media, the election lacked genuine competition. Other candidates refrained from directly challenging or criticizing the incumbent, and distinction was not made between his campaign and his official activities, the international observers concluded in a preliminary statement today.

On election day the observers reported widespread disregard for mandatory procedures, a lack of transparency, and numerous serious irregularities, including ballot box stuffing. More than half of the vote counts were assessed negatively, largely due to deliberate falsifications and an obvious disregard for procedures.

The election took place in conditions dominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), which nominated the incumbent president as one of the eight candidates who took part. Some opposition parties boycotted the election, citing a non-competitive environment, while others not participating said the early election date left them with insufficient time to do so meaningfully.

Overall, the campaign generated limited public engagement. The ruling party campaign in favour of the incumbent was well-organized and well-resourced, while the candidate did not campaign himself but made visits across the country and received many high-profile foreign dignitaries in his official capacity. The campaigns of the other seven candidates were limited and appeared hampered by a lack of regional structures and resources.

Highly restrictive laws related to the media challenge the freedoms of expression and the press, and extend also to website and social media content. Defamation is a criminal offense, punishable by imprisonment and with additional penalties for defamation of the president, further limiting the freedom of expression key to political campaigning, the observers said. The largest part of the political coverage in media outlets monitored was of the incumbent in his official capacity, while all other candidates combined received only a fraction of the time. As required by law, the public broadcaster allocated free airtime to candidates, although only through roundtable discussions on television and radio.

“A few weeks of campaigning during which candidates could present their views on television cannot make up for years during which restrictions on freedom of expression have stifled political debate,” said Margareta Kiener Nellen, Head of the delegation from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

“The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will certainly continue to support all steps by the authorities that will bring the country forward on a path towards creating the open political environment necessary for truly free and fair elections.”

“Fundamental rights and freedoms, which are pre-requisites for genuine democratic elections, are severely restricted in practice,” said Corien Jonker, Head of the Election Observation Mission from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights. “The authorities should deliver on Azerbaijan’s commitment as an OSCE participating State to respect, protect and support the democratic rights of its citizens.”

Comments

Recent News

Macron says 'has Syria chemical attack proof'

17:10, 12 Apr 2018

Armenia drops to 98th in FIFA World Ranking

14:41, 12 Apr 2018

Kayseri's Armenians Speak: Hrant Dink Foundation publishes new book

13:38, 12 Apr 2018

Aliyev wins fifth term with 86 percent of the vote

12:50, 12 Apr 2018

Armenian Assembly discusses key issues with Senate Democratic leader

11:50, 12 Apr 2018

ANCA strengthens ties with Co-Chair of Congressional Caucus on Religious Minorities in the Middle East

11:12, 12 Apr 2018

Four Armenians to receive 2018 Ellis Island Medal of Honor

10:58, 12 Apr 2018

US weighs military response over Syria

10:42, 12 Apr 2018

Orange County Board of Supervisors commemorates Armenian Genocide

10:38, 12 Apr 2018

U.S. lawmakers urged to press Trump to properly commemorate Armenian Genocide

10:31, 12 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Macron says 'has Syria chemical attack proof'

Armenia drops to 98th in FIFA World Ranking

Kayseri's Armenians Speak: Hrant Dink Foundation publishes new book

Aliyev wins fifth term with 86 percent of the vote

Armenian Assembly discusses key issues with Senate Democratic leader

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia