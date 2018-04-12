Four Armenians to receive 2018 Ellis Island Medal of Honor

10:58, 12 Apr 2018
Asbarez – May 12 will be a special day for four Armenian-American who are slated to receive the Ellis Island Medal of Honor during an official ceremony at the iconic and historic gateway for hundreds of thousands who were welcomed into the United States by the Statue of Liberty and made America their home.

From successful businessmen, to a pioneering physician, to artists who enrich our lives through art and music and those who dedicate their lives to the advancement of our community through philanthropy, service to church and our organizations, the four Armenians represent a cross-section of our ever-expanding reality.

The National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations, which awards the medals, announced that John
Charles Ghailian, Dr. Vicken Sepilian, Larry Gagosian and Dr. John Bilezikian will receive medals of honor.

According to the NECO website, “the Ellis Island Medals of Honor embody the spirit of America in their celebration of patriotism, tolerance, brotherhood and diversity. They recognize individuals who have made it their mission to share with those less fortunate their wealth of knowledge, indomitable courage, boundless compassion, unique talents and selfless generosity; all while maintaining the traditions of their ethnic heritage as they uphold the ideals and spirit of America. As always, NECO remains dedicated to the maintenance and restoration of America’s greatest symbol of its immigrant history, Ellis Island.”

Past Armenian-American Ellis Island Medal recipient s include, Harry Nadjarian, Varant Frank Melkonian, Joan Agajanian Quinn, Dr. Garo Tertzakian, Mike Sarian, Vahe Karapetian, Elizabeth Aghbabian, and Christopher Atamian among dozens of others.

