New signs lead to Pasadena’s Armenian Genocide Memorial

State Senator Anthony J. Portantino will be joining the Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial Committee for the official unveiling of the I-210 Freeway signs for the Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial on Saturday, April 21, Armenian news agency PanArmenian said in a report Wednesday, Pasadena Now reports.

The event at Memorial Park in Pasadena is open to the community.

The Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial is a solemn reminder of 1.5 million Armenians who were killed during the Armenian Genocide. It also serves as a religious and cultural celebration for the thousands of Armenian American descendants of survivors within the 25th Senate District and Los Angeles County.

Prior to his election to the State Senate, Senator Portantino served on the Board of the Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial Committee which constructed the memorial. After his election, Senator Portantino requested for informational signs to be installed to direct the public to the memorial.

Two freeway and two off-ramp signs have already been installed.

Senator Portantino currently represents Senate District 25, which is home to the largest Armenian-American community in the country.

Saturday’s unveiling ceremony will start with a march at 5 p.m. arriving at the Armenian Genocide Memorial, and will also include distinguished clergy and dignitaries, a Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial Committee announcement said.