US weighs military response over Syria

Photo: AFP

The US says “all options are on the table” in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, as Western leaders continue to weigh up military action, the BBC reports.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters that a final decision on military strikes had not been taken.

But she said the US holds Russia and Syria responsible for the incident.

The US National Security Council is to meet on Thursday, while UK PM Theresa May has called a cabinet meeting.

Activists, rescue workers and medics say dozens of people died in the rebel-held town of Douma on Saturday.

But President Bashar al-Assad’s government – which receives military backing from Russia – denies being behind any chemical attack.