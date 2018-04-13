Bob Dylan’s door at Chelsea Hotel sells for $100,000

12:50, 13 Apr 2018
Photo: AFP/Getty Images

 

The door to US singer Bob Dylan’s room at the iconic Chelsea Hotel in New York has sold at auction for $100,000, the BBC reports.

It was one of 50 doors from the hotel, where a host of stars stayed over the years, to be sold.

The door to a room used by singers Janis Joplin and Leonard Cohen during an affair, as well as the singer Joni Mitchell, fetched $85,000.

A former tenant acquired the doors after renovation work began in 2011.

The hotel, built in the 1880s, became a long-term residence for generations of singers, bohemians and writers.

Jack Kerouac wrote his classic book On the Road while staying there in the 1950s. The door to his room sold at auction for $30,000.

The hotel also served as a residence for writers Mark Twain and Tom Wolfe, and science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke wrote the screenplay for 2001: A Space Odyssey there.

