Lithuania to ratify Armenia-EU agreement in coming weeks

15:51, 13 Apr 2018
Off

The Lithuanian Seimas will ratify the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in coming months.

The issue was on the agenda of a meeting between Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan and Seimas Vice-President Gediminas Kirkilas.

Mr. Kirkilas congratulated Armenia for making a shift to parliamentary system. Ambassador Mkrtchyan briefed the Seimas Vice-President on the details of the transition period.

The Lithuanian government approved the Armenia-EU deal last week.

