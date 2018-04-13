Lithuania to ratify Armenia-EU agreement in coming weeks

The Lithuanian Seimas will ratify the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in coming months.
The issue was on the agenda of a meeting between Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan and Seimas Vice-President Gediminas Kirkilas.
Mr. Kirkilas congratulated Armenia for making a shift to parliamentary system. Ambassador Mkrtchyan briefed the Seimas Vice-President on the details of the transition period.
The Lithuanian government approved the Armenia-EU deal last week.
