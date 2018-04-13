Malta to host Armenian Cultural Days

The European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) endorsed by the Ministry for Justice, Culture and Local Government of Malta, the Culture Ministry of Armenia, Arts Council Malta and the Valletta-2018 Foundation will hold the Armenian Cultural Days in Malta from the 18th to the 30th of April 2018.

The cultural events will start with the concert dedicated to the world-famous composer Aram Khachaturian on the occasion of the 115th anniversary of his birth. The program includes the Violin Concerto in D minor performed by the Rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts Aiman Mussakhajayeva accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, conductor is the Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia Sergey Smbatyan.

“This is a special year for the two countries as it marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Malta, and the Armenian Cultural Days in Malta are an event that can contribute to the development of diplomatic ties. One of Armenia’s treasures is its culture, and we should take advantage of it, as culture is the best diplomacy. Culture is ahead of politics and economy, and if the countries have cultural dialogue, all other relations will be established properly,” President of the European Foundation for Support of Culture Konstantin Ishkhanov said.

The program will also include an unprecedented concert by the prominent Armenian pianist Nareh Arghamanyan playing with the Maltese musicians. They will perform the works of the celebrated Grammy-nominated Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian, Aram Khachaturian and the famous Maltese composers. Screenings of selected movies by talented Armenian filmmakers Artavazd Peleshyan and Michael Poghosian and young director Narek Safaryan will be held.

Exhibitions dedicated to the great Armenian composers Komitas and Aram Khachaturian as well as “Khachkars” and “The Mystery of Stones” exhibitions will be presented. “The Maltese are interested in Armenia, they like culture very much. Malta is an ancient country, and the Maltese are very much interested and show respect towards Armenia with its ancient history and culture,” Ishkhanov added.

The premiere of “Images of the Great Siege”, the symphonic cycle for two orchestras by composer Alexey Shor, which is dedicated to the Great Siege of Malta in 1565 will be held. The concert that will feature the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Armenia State Symphony Orchestra within the frameworks of the Malta International Music Festival.

Gifted children from Malta and holders of scholarships from the “Art and Culture” Foundation from Armenia will present an exceptional concert program. Among the participants is an Armenian dance ensemble “ARAXE” which combines traditional Armenian dances with the elements of modern choreography. With the support of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), the best Junior Eurovision contestants from Armenia and Malta will perform. The world-famous Khachaturian Trio (Armine Grigoryan – piano, Karen Shahgaldyan – violin, Karen Kocharyan – cello) will also perform a concert program.

The Armenian Cultural Days in Malta will close with “THE MAGIC CELLO” concert which will be held in the Republic Hall of the Mediterranean Conference Center. The Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia, winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition Narek Hakhnazaryan will perform accompanied by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of artistic director and chief conductor of the Sakhalin Symphony Orchestra Tigran Hakhnazaryan.