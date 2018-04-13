Mkhitaryan could be back in two weeks – Wenger

10:25, 13 Apr 2018
Off

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is optimistic Henrikh Mkhitaryan will make a return from his knee injury in two weeks’ time.

The Armenian attacking midfielder suffered knee ligament damage in last week’s 4-1 Europa League win over CSKA Moscow and there were fears he could miss most of the remainder of the season.

He said: ‘Yes, [it’s a] ligament strain and he should be out for two more weeks. Don’t be too worried. We have good medical staff and he’s very serious in his rehab.’

Arsenal reached the Europa League semi-finals with a 6-3 aggregate win over CSKA Moscow despite a nervy 2-2 draw in Russia.

Arsene Wenger’s side were trailing 2-0 and under pressure when Danny Welbeck’s second-half goal gave them breathing space.

Aaron Ramsey’s goal in stoppage time made certain of their progress into the last four alongside Atletico Madrid, Marseille and Salzburg.

