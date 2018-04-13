Prospects of solar energy development in Armenia discussed at the government

18:39, 13 Apr 2018


The prospects and opportunities for the development of solar energy were discussed during the consultation, chaired by Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

Acting Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Hayk Harutyunyan reported that a new solar energy development roadmap has been developed under the solar station construction program, which incorporates six feasibility studies on construction of power plants at different locations, one of which is the Masrik-1 project.

Presenting the results of the competition for construction of the Masrik-55 MW solar station, the Deputy Minister noted that the tender was announced in April 2017; 70 companies had been involved in the process, 20 of which applied for pre-qualification. Of 10 companies short-listed, 5 have applied for project implementation. According to the rules of the competition, the company or consortium offering the lowest price would have the right to implement the Masrik-55 MW solar station project.

The lowest price was proposed by Dutch Fotowatio Renewable Ventures B.V and Spanish FSL Solar S.L. a consortium of companies. The proposed tariff is 0.0419 USD without VAT (20.11 drams).

Hayk Harutyunyan noted that negotiations are underway with the Dutch company, which is going to send to Armenia a delegation of managers next week. It is expected that the contract for the construction of the Masrik-1 solar station will be signed by June 1, and the draft decision on the tender winner will be discussed at the upcoming Cabinet sitting.

During the meeting, reference was also made to the implementation of new solar station projects, wind energy development, and capacity building.

Karen Karapetyan underscored that there is great potential of public-private sector partnership in the field of alternative energy. According to the Acting Prime Minister, active steps need to be taken with a view to implementing such alternative energy-related projects as will help develop a safe and independent energy system in Armenia.



