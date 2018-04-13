Russia warns of ‘dangerous’ escalation over Syria

Photo: Getty Images

Russia has warned the US that launching air strikes in response to a suspected chemical attack in Syria could spark a war between the two countries, the BBC reports.

“The immediate priority is to avert the danger of war,” Moscow’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

He accused Washington of putting international peace at risk and said the situation was “very dangerous”.

Western powers are thought to be preparing for strikes but Russia, a Syrian ally, opposes such action.

“We cannot exclude any possibilities, unfortunately,” Mr Nebenzia told reporters after a private meeting of the UN Security Council in New York.

He said there was a heightened “danger of escalation” because of the Russian military presence in Syria.