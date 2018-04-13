Shooting of Armenia’s Eurovision postcard starts in Portugal – Photos

The shooting of the Eurovision postcards has started in Portugal, press service of the Armenian Public TV informs.

This year the postcards aired ahead of every performance will present places of interest in Portugal, the country’s historical and cultural heritage.

“I’m very glad for the opportunity to be here before the start of the contest. The shooting takes only a day, but I have got to know much about the Portuguese culture,” Armenia’s entrant Sevak Khanagyan said.

“The idea of postcards is also very important, and I think viewers should like it. After the shooting is completed, I’ll leave for Amsterdam to participate in a pre-Eurovision concert,” Sevak said.

Sevak Khanagyan has been on a promo-tour since April 7. He has already performed in Moscow and Tel Aviv. He will next perform in Amsterdam this well and will leave for Madrid on April 21.