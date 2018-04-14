Armenian Genocide memorial unveiled in Geneva

14:15, 14 Apr 2018
Off

A memorial series of street lamps commemorating the 1915-1917 Armenian genocide has been officially unveiled in Geneva. Turkish groups said that the initiative is a mistake, Expatica Switzerland reports.

“Streetlights of memory” was unveiled on Friday in the presence of various members of the Armenian community, including current Armenian ambassador to Switzerland Charles Aznavour, and the artist behind the work Mélik Ohanian.

Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster RTS in the Tremblay park in Geneva, not far from the United Nations building, Armenian ambassador Charles Aznavour  said that the installation was not just a reminder of past disaster, “It’s a monument that says that this must never happen again”, he said.

Turkish representative groups, notably the Federation of Turkish Associations in French-speaking Switzerland, called for demonstrations and criticized the authorities’ decision to allow the installation of the 10-metre-high posts.

“We are frustrated because this monument is symbolic of a conflict between communities, which I think is very dangerous,” said Federation president Celâl Bayer. “The city of Geneva has made a big mistake.”

The memorial was first approved by Geneva authorities a decade ago, in 2008, but disputes about location and diplomatic tensions delayed its installation. In the lead up to Friday, right up until the moment of inauguration, the work was surrounded by protective barriers to discourage vandalism.

The Armenian genocide was recognized by the Parliament of Geneva in 2001 and by the Swiss Federal Parliament in 2003.

Comments

Recent News

Director of Public Radio of Armenia on his conversation with Nikol Pashinyan

19:39, 14 Apr 2018

Capturing the Public Radio building could lead to criminal penalties - Police

18:04, 14 Apr 2018

Nikol Pashinyan and supporters enter the Public Radio building, demand air time

17:35, 14 Apr 2018

Ruling party to nominate Serzh Sargsyan for Prime Minister

15:04, 14 Apr 2018

US and allies launch strikes on Syria

10:25, 14 Apr 2018

Prospects of solar energy development in Armenia discussed at the government

18:39, 13 Apr 2018

Shooting of Armenia's Eurovision postcard starts in Portugal - Photos

17:44, 13 Apr 2018

Malta to host Armenian Cultural Days

16:42, 13 Apr 2018

Lithuania to ratify Armenia-EU agreement in coming weeks

15:51, 13 Apr 2018

American Corners in Armenia celebrate National Library Week with Reading Marathon

14:59, 13 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Director of Public Radio of Armenia on his conversation with Nikol Pashinyan

Capturing the Public Radio building could lead to criminal penalties - Police

Nikol Pashinyan and supporters enter the Public Radio building, demand air time

Ruling party to nominate Serzh Sargsyan for Prime Minister

US and allies launch strikes on Syria

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia