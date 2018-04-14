Capturing the Public Radio building could lead to criminal penalties – Police

18:04, 14 Apr 2018
The Armenian Police issued a statement, warning that capturing the Public Radio of Armenia building could lead to criminal penalties.

The Police said protesters entered the building – a strategic object under the protection of RA Police, breaking the resistance of policemen on duty.

The protesters broke the door to enter one of the the studios, and failed to comply with the lawful demand to leave the building.

Nikol Pashinyan, who leads the protests, demanded air time to convey a message. The Police say “such action has apparent features of an offence and could lead to criminal penalties in case of existence of corresponding bases.”

