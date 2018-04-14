Director of Public Radio of Armenia on his conversation with Nikol Pashinyan

19:39, 14 Apr 2018
Off

Executive Director of Public Radio of Armenia Mark Grigoryan today refuted Nikol Pashinyan’s interpretation of their phone conversation.

“Your words and your capturing of the building show that neither you, nor your supporters listen to Public Radio of Armenia. We have not boycotted your movement and have covered your every step,” Mark Grigoryan tols Public Radio’s news program.

Commenting on the entry into the Public Radio building, the Executive Director said: “It’s like protesting against a pharmacy, but capturing a bakery.”

Earlier today opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters broke into Public Radio of Armenia, demanding air time.

Comments

