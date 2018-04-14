Nikol Pashinyan and supporters enter the Public Radio building, demand air time

17:35, 14 Apr 2018
Off

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan and members of the “My step” initiative the MP leads, entered the Public Radio building today with a demand to provide them with air time.

The Public Radio offered Pashinyan to be guest at an half-hour Status Quo program, which airs live at 7 p.m.

However, he turned down the proposal and was insisted on getting an immediate air time which, the Public Radio said would distort the whole schedule.

Because of reasons unrelated to Public Radio, the power supply was cut, while the protesters were inside the building.

Press Secretary of the Electric Networks of Armenia Natalia Sarjanyan said the power cut at Public Radio and the nearby buildings was caused by an emergency shutdown.

In a message to the public Nikol Pashinyan the Public Radio and other TV and radio stations “false media.” The statement comes despite the wide coverage of the “My Step” initiative by Public Radio.

