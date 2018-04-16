Armenia’s acting FM receives French Senator Olivier Cadic

On April 16, acting Foreign Minister, President of the Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie Edward Nalbandian received Olivier Cadic, French Senator representing French nationals living abroad.

Welcoming the guest, Edward Nalbandian highlighted the importance of the valuable contribution of the French parliamentarians in the development of the Armenian-French privileged relations and the frequent mutual visits of members of legislative bodies of the two countries.

The interlocutors highly assessed the progressive development of multifaceted cooperation between Armenia and France, which was marked by numerous high-level visits, enhanced interparliamentary ties, expansion of economic cooperation, and deepening of cultural and scientific-educational ties.

Edward Nalbandian and Olivier Cadik highlighted the importance of the Armenian-French decentralized cooperation, underlining that an effective cooperation in this area contributes to a further development of interstate relations. In this context, the French Senator informed about the visits to the French-Armenian Cardiovascular Center in Goris and Francophone Cultural Center of Goris on April 14.

Both sides noted with satisfaction the effective cooperation in the field of education, highlighted the importance of activities of the French University in Armenia and implementation of joint educational exchange programmes.

Acting Minister Nalbandian and Olivier Cadik discussed the preparations for the summit of La Francophonie, Village of La Francophonie and the Economic Forum to be held in October in Yerevan.